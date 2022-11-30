 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through Winston, Choctaw counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Storm damage on Johnson Road in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado swept through Winston and Choctaw counties Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winds reached 90 mph.

Some structures were damaged near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County.

Storm damage in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Storm damage on Hester Road in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.
Storm damage in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Storm damage on Hester Road in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

Storm surveyors spent Wednesday gathering preliminary data in each county. The NWS is expected to release more results soon.

Storm damage in Choctaw County

Storm damage on Hester Road in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 30, 2022.

There have been no reported injuries.

Surveyors also went to Lowndes County which saw significant damage to homes and other structures. The NWS confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Steens.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you