NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through Winston, Choctaw counties

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WTVA) - An EF-1 tornado swept through Winston and Choctaw counties Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Winds reached 90 mph.

NWS Damage survey team confirms an EF-1 tornado with 90mph winds tracked from northwest Winston County into southern Choctaw County. These are preliminary results of this storm survey. #mswx — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) November 30, 2022

Some structures were damaged near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County.

Storm surveyors spent Wednesday gathering preliminary data in each county. The NWS is expected to release more results soon.

There have been no reported injuries.

Surveyors also went to Lowndes County which saw significant damage to homes and other structures. The NWS confirmed an EF-2 tornado in Steens.