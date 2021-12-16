NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through section of Prentiss County last Saturday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Last Saturday’s storms produced a tornado in Prentiss County, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.
According to the preliminary report, the EF-1 twister appeared at 4:30 a.m.
Its peak winds reached 95 mph.
Its path stretched 4.5 miles, beginning north of Marietta and ending just east of New Site.
Last Saturday morning's tornado in Prentiss county has been rated EF1 @wtva9news https://t.co/dzSm3UrM4V— Matt Laubhan WTVA (@MattWTVA) December 16, 2021
The NWS graphic is incorrectly labeled Tishomingo County.