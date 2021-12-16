You are the owner of this article.
NWS: EF-1 tornado swept through section of Prentiss County last Saturday

Dec. 11, 2021, tornado in Prentiss County, MS

This was the path of the EF-1 tornado that formed on Dec. 11, 2021, in Prentiss County, Mississippi. Source: National Weather Service.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Last Saturday’s storms produced a tornado in Prentiss County, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

According to the preliminary report, the EF-1 twister appeared at 4:30 a.m.

Its peak winds reached 95 mph.

Its path stretched 4.5 miles, beginning north of Marietta and ending just east of New Site.

The NWS graphic is incorrectly labeled Tishomingo County.

