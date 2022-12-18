Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department searches for wanted man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss.(WTVA)- The Noxubee County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man that is facing felony charges. Investigators are looking for Clint Earvin, Sr.
Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said Earvin is wanted on two counts of grand larceny. Brooksville Police are also on the lookout for Earvin.
In addition, Sheriff Roby said Earvin is in violation of his MDOC parole and has a felony warrant out of Alabama.
He was last seen on Old Macon Road in Noxubee County.
If you have any information call the Noxubee County Sheriff's Office.