NOXUBEE COUNTY: One man is in jail following a convenience store shoot-out in Macon

Officers arrested 23-year-old Quarmaine Caldwell. A judge charged him with two counts of Aggravated Assault and set his bond at $200,000.

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A suspect is now in jail after a shoot-out inside the Sanco convenience store in Macon.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said officers arrested 23-year-old Quarmaine Caldwell after a shootout between him and two other people inside the store on Saturday, March 5, around 10:00 p.m.

Caldwell is now in the Noxubee County jail on two Aggravated Assault charges. A judge set his bond at $200,000 on Monday morning, two days after the shooting.

Chief Beck said the two others involved in the shooting were injured. One man was treated and released from the University Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

The other victim, a juvenile, was shot in the foot and has been treated and released.

The Sanco convenience store was damaged during the shooting. The shooting is still under investigation with more arrests possible.

Producer/Digital Content Producer

Ethan is from Hamilton, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Hamilton High School and Mississippi State University.

