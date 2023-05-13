Noxubee County Deputies search for assault suspect last seen in West Point

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - It was a close call for a Noxubee County woman after she says a man threw her to the ground in her own home.
It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30 in the Brooksville area.
Noxubee County Investigator Tina Williams says the suspect stopped at the victim's home to ask for directions when the victim said he overpowered her and threw her on the ground.
The Noxubee county Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for the suspect.
The victim reports that the man is white man in his early twenties, driving a small silver or gray car North.
Investigator Williams said he was last seen in West Point, headed out of town on highway 45 alternate.
If you think you know who he is or his car, call the Noxubee County Sheriff's Office.