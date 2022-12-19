Noxubee County adds cameras in attempt to lower crime

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department recently installed several cameras throughout the county in an attempt to lower crime.
They added cameras to the Cedar Creek area and near the airport store.
"We put them in locations where we have a high crime rate at that time," Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said.
He said most crimes have been shootings and car burglaries.
The county hopes the new cameras can provide more opportunities for evidence.
"Most of the time when you have a call and show up on the scene, you ask the average person, ‘What happened?’ or ‘Did you see anything?’” the sheriff said. “They're going to say, ‘no.’ So hopefully these cameras will tell us what other people won't tell us."
The City of Macon recently installed similar cameras. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said one camera has already led to the arrest of a drive-by shooting suspect.