 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nothing has been done yet about the recent flooding in Bruce but local residents aren't giving up

  • Updated
  • 0

Heavy rain causes high water issues in the city of Bruce every time it rains.

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents in Bruce had a chance to vent their frustrations over the recent flooding problems.

Heavy rain last month caused water to flood a number of homes, businesses, and churches.

Many of the local residents said that nothing has been done yet, but they are not giving up.

Community member, Earnest Fox, said he is going to continue to go to the board and encourage them to do the things that they can.

He said he and others plan to go to every board meeting until they start to see action.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you