Nothing has been done yet about the recent flooding in Bruce but local residents aren't giving up

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents in Bruce had a chance to vent their frustrations over the recent flooding problems.
Heavy rain last month caused water to flood a number of homes, businesses, and churches.
Many of the local residents said that nothing has been done yet, but they are not giving up.
Community member, Earnest Fox, said he is going to continue to go to the board and encourage them to do the things that they can.
He said he and others plan to go to every board meeting until they start to see action.