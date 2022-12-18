North Mississippi cemetery honors veterans on Wreaths Across America Day

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA)- People used Saturday as a day to remember the fallen.. and to honor those who serve.
Thousands visited their loved ones who served to place wreaths at their graves for Wreaths Across America.
Garden of Memories in Oxford, along with more than 31-hundred other locations, coordinate wreath-laying ceremonies.
The tradition started in 19-92 when Worcester Wreath Company had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season...
Non-profit group ,Wreaths Across America, was founded in 2007 to continue the tradition.
One person who took part in the tradition was Charlene Baker..
"There really are not words to express it, because my dear companion of life, of 67 years, is right under that flag," said Baker.
She's honoring her husband, First Lieutenant Mason Baker..
He served a total of 20 years in the United States Army.
"To come out in this beautiful Garden of Memories is calming and peaceful to me. I love to come and I feel like I'm with him. I'm not real sad I'm just thankful to be with him," Baker said.
Mike Roberts and Cathy Brummet helped coordinate the ceremony for family members.
Roberts said this event just emphasizes the importance of honoring the service members and never forgetting "the price that they paid so we can be free."
"To see some of the younger ones say the veteran's name as they placed the wreath it was very moving and it gives a sense of pride to them as well as us and I'm sure the family members that get to witness that as well," said Roberts.