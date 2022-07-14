North Lee issues boil water alert for 20-plus roadways

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14.
The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions.
- CR 203
- CR 183
- DR 1850
- DR 133
- DR 131
- CR 1836
- Mt. Vernon Rd.
- DR 1758
- DR 217
- CR 1740
- CR 377
- CR 1750
- Ravenwood subdivision
- CR 1948
- CR 141
- CR 1966
- Herdtown subdivison
- CR 461- south end
- CR 370
- CR 1
Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.