North Lee issues boil water alert for 20-plus roadways

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The North Lee County Water Association issued a boil water notice on Thursday, July 14.

The notice is for the following roadways and subdivisions.

  • CR 203
  • CR 183
  • CR 203
  • DR 1850
  • DR 133
  • DR 131
  • CR 1836
  • Mt. Vernon Rd.
  • DR 1758
  • DR 217
  • CR 1740
  • CR 377
  • CR 1750
  • Ravenwood subdivision
  • CR 1948
  • CR 141
  • CR 1966
  • Herdtown subdivison
  • CR 461- south end
  • CR 370
  • CR 1

Water Operator Philip Fitts said this alert is because of an equipment malfunction. The alert is expected to last into next week.

Check North Lee's Facebook page for future updates.

