Nonprofits in Starkville struggling to find funding

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Many nonprofits in Starkville, such as the J.L. King Center and the Starkville Area Arts Council (SAAC), struggle to give back because of a lack of funding.
"When you have a limited number of people behind an organization, it's really hard to do the things you want to do," SAAC Program Coordinator Juliette Reid said.
Margaret Brown, the building manager at the J.L. King Center, fought back tears explaining her sacrifice to commit to the center after her pay was cut because of grants running out.
"We don't get any money from the government,” Brown said. “So, that's how important it is, and for us to continue these effective programs, we need them to give. If we don't get the funding, some of all of these good things we do will have to be cut.”
The J.L. King Center offers various programs, including some for after-school students and senior citizens.
Organizations like 100 Women Who Care distribute funds to nonprofits. This year’s goal is to distribute $50,000.
A portion of that is to help start a foundation in Starkville.
"United Way closed here recently in the last year or two and Helping Hands, which helped people with housing and utility bills, closed,” Alison Buehler of 100 Women Who Care said. “So the nonprofits are really being pressured and they're struggling."
100 Women Who Care has kicked off its fundraising campaign. If you wish to make a donation, open this link.