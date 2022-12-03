No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt.
School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
It occurred as the band was returning on two charter buses from Hattiesburg where the football team had played for a state championship.
According to Taylor, the bus was stopped for an accident involving someone else when the car struck the bus carrying approximately 55 students.
A West Point school bus was sent to pick up the students.