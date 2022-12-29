 Skip to main content
No injuries in Union County crash

  • Updated
I-22 wreck in Union County on Dec. 28, 2022

Wreck on Interstate 22 in Union County, Mississippi, on Dec. 28, 2022. Source: Mississippi Highway Patrol.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County.

The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22.

A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

