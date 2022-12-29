No injuries in Union County crash

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County.
The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22.
A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County.
The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22.
A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
Digital Content Manager
Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.