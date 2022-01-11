 Skip to main content
No injuries in school bus wreck in Nettleton

  • Updated
Nettleton High School going virtual beginning Aug. 19

Nettleton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 16, 2021.

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - No one was hurt Tuesday morning when a vehicle rear-ended a school bus in Nettleton.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the bus belongs to the Nettleton School District.

School Superintendent Tim Dickerson shared the following statement:

“A Nettleton school bus was rear ended this morning while making a stop on State Highway 6 at about 6:50 a.m. There were several students on the bus at the time of the accident. The students and both drivers are shaken up, but there appears to be no serious injuries. Thank you to the MS Highway Patrol, Monroe County Sherriff’s Office, school officials, and all of the volunteers and EMT personnel that responded.”

 

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

