No injuries in daycare fire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning at a daycare near Crosstown.
The fire happened at The Way Academy along North Gloster Street, across the street from Strange Brew Coffeehouse.
All the children and staff made it out safely.
The fire has since been extinguished.
Battalion Fire Chief Terry Robinson said firefighters received the emergency call at 10:31 a.m.
Most of the fire happened in the attic, he said, but he’s unsure if the fire started there. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Robinson reported fire, smoke and water damage.