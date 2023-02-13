 Skip to main content
No injuries in daycare fire in Tupelo

  • Updated
Fire at The Way Academy in Tupelo, MS on Feb. 13, 2023

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a fire Monday morning at a daycare near Crosstown.

The fire happened at The Way Academy along North Gloster Street, across the street from Strange Brew Coffeehouse.

All the children and staff made it out safely. 

Staff put the children in this bus as firefighters battled the blaze at The Way Academy in Tupelo, MS on Feb. 13, 2023.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Battalion Fire Chief Terry Robinson said firefighters received the emergency call at 10:31 a.m.

Most of the fire happened in the attic, he said, but he’s unsure if the fire started there. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Robinson reported fire, smoke and water damage.

 

