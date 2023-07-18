 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

No danger a week after gas leak in Eupora

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas leak in Eupora, MS

Gas leak in Eupora, MS. Photo Date: July 12, 2023.

Officials are awaiting test results from last week’s gas leak in Eupora.

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) — Officials are awaiting test results from last week’s gas leak in Eupora.

Webster County EMA Director Barry Rushing said samples of dirt are being tested for contamination.

The leak happened on July 12 at Eupora Express, which is at the intersection of Highways 182 and 9.

Rushing said the 93-octane premium gas seeped out of the ground but officials don’t know where it began.

He said the gas was contained and did not get into any drains.

There’s no present danger to the public.

