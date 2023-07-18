No danger a week after gas leak in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) — Officials are awaiting test results from last week’s gas leak in Eupora.
Webster County EMA Director Barry Rushing said samples of dirt are being tested for contamination.
The leak happened on July 12 at Eupora Express, which is at the intersection of Highways 182 and 9.
Rushing said the 93-octane premium gas seeped out of the ground but officials don’t know where it began.
He said the gas was contained and did not get into any drains.
There’s no present danger to the public.