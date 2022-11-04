 Skip to main content
No charges filed in fatal Marietta shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement for now is not charging the person who shot and killed a man this week in Marietta.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar says the shooting that killed Cory Dale Lambert, 40, happened Tuesday night during a domestic disturbance.

Deputies did take the person who pulled the trigger to jail.

Tolar adds the decision to not charge the shooter came after talking with prosecutors.

However, a Prentiss County grand jury will hear the case and decide if a crime was committed.

