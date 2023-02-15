 Skip to main content
No body found in car recovered from river in Columbus

  • Updated
Car removed from river in Columbus, MS

Car removed from the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 15, 2023.

A car found in a river in Columbus is not connected to a missing person’s case.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car found in a river in Columbus is not connected to a missing person’s case.

Authorities spent all day Wednesday removing the car from the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway near the Riverwalk.

The car, a Volkswagen Jetta, was finally removed at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Ultimately, they did not find a body and the car was determined to not be related to the disappearance of Ryan Taylor.

Chaos divers from Illinois found the car while searching for Taylor who was last seen in July 2020.

The same divers found a car in Officers Lake and it was removed on Oct. 26, 2022. However, authorities ultimately decided the car was not connected to Taylor’s disappearance.

