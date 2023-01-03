No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting.
According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus.
Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals involved in the fight.
As they continued driving, someone in a second vehicle opened fire near the intersection of Jess Lyons Road and Shrinewood Drive, which is south of the Columbus Air Force Base.
The driver of the first vehicle tried to escape but lost control of the car and crashed into a mailbox on Gatlin Road.
Deputies found a man lying on the ground in the 500 block of Gatlin Road. They determined the man had not been shot but was injured in the fight.
Authorities have made no arrests.