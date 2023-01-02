No 4 p.m. newscast on Monday Jan 2, 2023 Jan 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WTVA is not airing a 4 p.m. newscast on Monday, Jan. 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From WTVA 9 News Local Arrest made in Southside Market shooting in Columbus Updated Dec 1, 2021 Local Assaults and auto burglaries in Lee County landed man behind bars Updated Dec 1, 2021 News 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer shows being a hero isn't all fun and games Nov 30, 2022 News With fewer cases and less demand, many Covid-19 testing sites are shutting down Apr 11, 2022 News Gumtree Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend in Tupelo Updated May 7, 2022 News Tupelo Police Department hosting statewide K-9 seminar Updated Mar 9, 2022 Recommended for you