NMSO’s “Amazing Grace” program strikes a timely and historic note.

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra will present a program both timely and historic in its January 21, 7:30p.m. concert at Harrisburg Baptist Church, as award-winning flautist Brian Dunbar performs Dr. Carlos Simon’s “Movements for Flute and Orchestra,” the world’s second solo flute concerto written by a Black composer.
Dunbar has performed throughout the U.S. and abroad in a diverse range of contexts including concerto, recital, chamber, solo, studio and orchestral, and for numerous symphonies and orchestras such as the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Acadiana Symphony, Dearborn Symphony, Battle Creek Symphony, and Sphinx Symphony Orchestra. He was the first prize winner in the Alto Flute Competition at the International Low Flutes Festival in 2018.
The winner of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence in 2021, Simon is the current Composer-in-Residence for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. His concerto explores the movements of life through themes of redemption and self-will. Its composition was sponsored by SLC Arts, a non-profit 501(c) 3 organization located in St. Lawrence County, NY.
“The meeting of two such remarkably talented artists has produced an extraordinary, ground-breaking work,” notes NMSO Executive Director Lisa Martin. “And we’re honored to be able to present this historic program on the eve of Black History Month.”
Under the baton of Musical Director Maestro Steven Byess, the orchestra will also perform two other works: A stirring arrangement of a classic spiritual composed by Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy-winning composer Jennifer Higdon, and New Morning for the World: “Daybreak of Freedom” by Joseph Schwanter. This moving work for narrator, Ms. Zell Long, and orchestra features excerpts from the speeches of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“This will be an inspiring and historic experience in many ways,” Martin says. “A treat for music lovers and for families who want to inspire a love of music in their children.”
A free family and sensory-friendly matinee will be held at Harrisburg Baptist Church at 3 p.m. The North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra is proud to partner with the Center for Behavior Analytic Services to present the fourth sensory-friendly family concert. A quiet room and headphones will be available, and considerations given to lights and sound. CBAS staff will be on-hand to assist children and families during this musical experience.
For additional questions, contact Lisa Martin, Executive Director of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Phone: 662.842.8433 or Email: lisa@nmsymphony.com