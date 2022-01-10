NMMC staff breaks ground on Burnsville clinic

BURNSVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Burnsville will soon be the home of a new primary care facility opened by North Mississippi Health Services.
The hospital system held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
The clinic will be located along Highway 72 approximately six miles from North Mississippi Medical Center-Iuka.
It’s expected to open during the summer.
Dr. Bradley Murray said the clinic could not have come at a better time as local hospitals are swamped and could use the help from other health care facilities.
“There’s a ton of need and anxiety that has come about,” he said.
Murray was born and raised in Tishomingo County.
He said the opportunity means a little more, especially since the nearest hospital to Burnsville is in Iuka; and staff there are dealing with a high demand of patients thanks to the latest Covid surge.
“The more doors that you have open for people to come and get some help – that’s the key. They’ve got to have somewhere to come and talk to somebody for medical treatment.”
“Being able to add seven to ten people here, in terms of additional employees plus a physician and a nurse practitioner is just going to create another great opportunity to have accessible healthcare in a local town,” said NMMC-Iuka Administrator Barry Keel.
Construction on the site began in December.