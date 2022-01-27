NMMC slammed with patients, emergency room overwhelmed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Hospitals across the state are feeling the heat of the pandemic more than ever and right here in north Mississippi is no different.
The North Mississippi Medical Center is stressed more than ever.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeremy Blanchard said the hospital faced more stress during the past few days than it had during the past two years.
He said most of that stress comes from the omicron variant because it is affecting a much larger population.
However, the hospital is beginning to see a decrease in omicron cases, as well as Covid cases in general.
The hospital is still short on staff compared to the same time last year.
The lack of staffing put a burden on the hospital system.
"We're doing everything we can to take care of each other and to take care of our families and patients within our community and it is really tough," Blanchard said.
This is not just a Covid problem. They are dealing with much more sick patients than they've had in the past.
Dr. Blanchard said on Tuesday, the emergency room had 40 patients who normally would've been admitted and sent to a room, but instead they had to stay in the emergency room.
Half of those patients patients were COVID related.
He said this sort of stress has been happening in all seven North Mississippi Health Services hospitals and its urgent cares.
"On the 25th of January, our emergency room was really in a verge of being overrun or totally overwhelmed and that was really essential for us to going to the extent that we did calling a code green diversion," said Blanchard.
A code green is the hospital's way of saying it's basically all hands on deck - just like if there was a major disaster.
Diversion means the hospital at that time was not accepting patients from other places because the hospital was so slammed.
That code diversion ended today.