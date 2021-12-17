NMMC pediatric unit holds annual toy drive

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -Workers at the North Mississippi Medical Center are trying to brighten each child's stay at the hospital this year.
People are welcome to drop off toys for their annual pediatric unit toy drive. They will give these toys to children on Christmas.
Some wanted items are stuffed animals, coloring books and blocks. They need toys for infants up to 17 years old.
Drop-off boxes are located at the NMMC lobby information desk, 830 South Gloster, and Wellness Center located at 1030 South Madison.