NMHS warns of staff reductions

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - WTVA 9 News obtained an e-mail sent by the North Mississippi Health Services to its employees.
According to the e-mail, works of one of the largest employers in North Mississippi are at risk of being layed off.
The e-mail starts with, "A dramatic shift is occurring within health care, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and has led to many financial challenges within the health care industry."
According to the memo, North Mississippi Health Services is no exception.
It went on to say that as a result, difficult decisions and changes will be made. Those decisions include asking a worker to consider reassignment to a different job, eliminate some jobs and reduce hours.
