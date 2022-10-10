NMHS updates mask mandate

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services updated its mask mandate on Oct. 6.
The following is a copy of the announcement.
North Mississippi Health Services is no longer requiring patients, visitors and staff members to wear masks. However, there are some exceptions.
Following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines, North Mississippi Health Services’ changes in masking apply only to vaccinated staff members. All unvaccinated staff members will continue to mask in all facilities (unless eating or drinking).
Visitors are asked to refrain from visiting if they are COVID-19 positive, symptomatic or have had close contact with an infectious person in the last 10 days.
Visitors who have screened and do not meet the above criteria do not have to mask while in our facilities unless they are visiting an infectious patient.