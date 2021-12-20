NMHS revises visitor policy at its hospitals

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Effective Monday, Dec. 20, North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) is enforcing new guidelines for visitors and clergy at its hospitals.

This affects hospitals in Amory, Eupora, Iuka, Pontotoc, Tupelo, West Point, and in Hamilton, Alabama.

“We have recently seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in our Emergency Departments, as well as an increase in the number of hospital admissions and increased positive testing of COVID-19 suspected patients,” according to a NMHS statement. “We are also facing a very worrisome flu season as we have seen a marked increase in the number of patients testing positive for flu in our communities.”