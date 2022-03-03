 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NMHS changing COVID-19 visitation policy

  • Updated
  • 0
North Mississippi Health Services, NMHS, logo

North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) operates hospitals and clinics in Mississippi and Alabama.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) is easing its COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital system announced on Thursday.

These changes will take effect on Monday, Feb. 7.

NMHS is removing the majority of visitation restrictions that were necessary when more cases were prevalent.

Testing will no longer be required for the admission and procedures of asymptomatic patients.

Finally, the NMHS will no longer require temperature checks at the doors.

Due to OSHA regulations, the hospital system must continue to require masking for all visitors, staff, providers and volunteers.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you