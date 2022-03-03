NMHS changing COVID-19 visitation policy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) is easing its COVID-19 restrictions, the hospital system announced on Thursday.
These changes will take effect on Monday, Feb. 7.
NMHS is removing the majority of visitation restrictions that were necessary when more cases were prevalent.
Testing will no longer be required for the admission and procedures of asymptomatic patients.
Finally, the NMHS will no longer require temperature checks at the doors.
Due to OSHA regulations, the hospital system must continue to require masking for all visitors, staff, providers and volunteers.