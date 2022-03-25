 Skip to main content
NMHS celebrates zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients

North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) operates hospitals and clinics in Mississippi and Alabama.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services (NMHS) has zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The hospital system shared the following statement on Friday.

North Mississippi Health Services is celebrating zero hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the entire health care system. As we take a moment to pause and recognize all that our staff has endured since March 2020, we know that this pandemic isn't over. We will continue to provide the best health care and a safe environment to the people of our region. We are so proud of our staff and our community.

