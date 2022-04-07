NMHS announces zero COVID cases across network

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - North Mississippi Health Services officials held a news conference Thursday to talk about all things COVID-19.
It’s been two years since the pandemic hit and now the hospital system confirmed it has no COVID cases currently across its network.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jemery Blanchard said the hospital system is preparing for another variant.
He’s referring to the BA.2 omicron variant.
"If we do see a surge, I think it will be in the near future, [it] will be from BA.2,” he said, “but I think it will be very minimum, very different from what we've seen in the past."
Blanchard said the variant is not as severe as the delta and omicron variants, but it is more contagious.
He said Mississippi has a low prevalence of the variant; whereas, other states like New York have a very high prevalence.
"It will spread and become the most common variant, but still have a level of protection because of our vaccination status and our omicron exposure."
Blanchard reiterated that it’s important to get vaccinated and for people over the age of 50 to take advantage of the fourth booster shot.
Masks are still mandated because of the Occupational Safety rules which require hospital workers to wear them in hospitals that are not state or government-owned.