...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 10 below zero to 15 below zero. A
Wind Chill Advisory may be needed Friday afternoon into Friday
night.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon Thursday to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM
Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezes may occur as cold air quickly
builds in over wet ground. This may result in hazardous travel
conditions. Reduced visibilities will also be possible. Travel
is strongly discouraged.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

  • 0
NFL Sunday Ticket is leaving DirecTV and heading to YouTube TV

NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube TV, the NFL announced on December 21, following years of speculation about which media company would be next to broadcast all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

 Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The popular NFL Sunday Ticket package is leaving DirectTV and heading to YouTube TV.

The NFL announced the partnership with YouTube TV, owned by Google, on Thursday. It follows years of speculation about which media company would be next to own the rights to Sunday Ticket, which broadcasts all out-of-market NFL games to fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket launched in 1994 and has been distributed on DirecTV's satellite service since it began. Starting next season, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available as an add-on package on YouTube TV and standalone on YouTube Primetime Channels.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal reported that YouTube will pay an average price of roughly $2 billion a year for the rights to the seven-year package.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the deal with YouTube will "usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL."

YouTube TV, a subscription streaming service with more than 100 channels, has been expanding its live sports content in recent years. In 2020, the NFL started streaming NFL Network and NFL RedZone to YouTube TV subscribers.

The poaching of Sunday Ticket from DirecTV also represents a major boost to YouTube TV, one of the many online television services that seeks to replace cable and satellite television.

The NFL is the most popular live television content in America, and the deal is the latest sign that live sports is shifting from cable to streaming platforms. Amazon and Apple have also both struck major sports deals in recent years.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

