Newly painted wall mural in Eupora vandalized

EUPORA, MS (WTVA) -- A mural was vandalized over the weekend in downtown Eupora. The butterfly wall mural was part of a recent beautification project called the Eupora Art Park.
The mural is now partially coated with a splash of yellow paint. There were no surveillance cameras in the area to capture what exactly happened. What is known is that the incident happened sometime between Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 1:30 PM when it was first reported.
Eupora Police are still searching for the person responsible for the vandalism. It's not known at this time whether this splash of paint was a intentional act or an accidental spill. There are no surveillance cameras in the park.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Eupora Police Department at 662-258-4121