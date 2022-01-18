 Skip to main content
...Light wintry precipitation is possible across portions of the
Mid-South tonight...

A cold front is expected to push through the Mid-South this
afternoon into tonight. Colder air will filter into the region
behind this front with rain changing over mainly to a light
wintry mixture of freezing rain and sleet mostly along and
especially north of I-40. The greatest potential for any impacts
due to the wintry precipitation will be on untreated surfaces
such as bridges and overpasses.

In addition, gusty winds behind the cold front will combine with
the cold temperatures to produce wind chill values in the single
digits above zero to near zero across portions of Northeast
Arkansas, the Missouri Bootheel and Northwest Tennessee late
tonight. Take extra precaution if traveling tonight and
adequately dress for the cold weather tonight.

Newly-elected Nettleton mayor Phillip Baulch takes office

Phillip Baulch

New Nettleton Mayor Phillip Baulch takes the oath of office. Photo Date: Jan. 19, 2022.

Update

Newly-elected Nettleton Mayor Phillip Baulch took the oath of office on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Original article below

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - Residents in Nettleton now have a new mayor after they voted in Phillip Baulch to replace incumbent Mem Riley.

The final vote count saw 342 votes for Baulch and 268 for Mem Riley, with 20 affidavits.

Voters went to the polls for the second time in nine months to decide on a new mayor after results from the original mayoral election on April 6 of last year were thrown out due to voting irregularities.

A judge decided the two should face off again and now a new mayor has been named.

Nettleton mayoral candidates: Phillip Baulch and Mem Riley

Nettleton mayoral candidates Phillip Baulch (left) and incumbent Mem Riley. Photo Date: Jan. 17, 2022.

