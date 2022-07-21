New Webster County jail is in the works

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Webster County Sheriff's Department has been looking to build a new jail for years.
The current jail was built in 1964 and can no longer meet the accommodation needs.
"We're all in a small area and sometimes it gets challenging to do your job and to be able to do it right," Sheriff David Gore said.
The plan is to build a $3.2 million jail next to the courthouse in Eupora.
The new jail would potentially house other county offices like dispatch and emergency management.
The sheriff said the county is working on sources for funding the construction.
"I've still got high hopes and a lot of confidence on the first funding source," he said. "And we're going to see that through. If it comes down that we can't go that route, then we have another route."