New water system under construction in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Construction of a new water system is underway in Starkville.
The city is using its $6.3 million federal COVID recovery funds to make the improvements.
The work is expected to take nearly nine months, Starkville Utilities Manager John Scott said.
He said the new infrastructure will help with worn-out water lines and collapsing sewer lines. It’ll improve water quality and pressure.
Mayor Lynn Spruill said it will prevent the city from making constant repairs.
The city hopes to have infrastructure that is set for the next 70 to 100 years, she said.
Expect lane closures to last throughout the construction period.