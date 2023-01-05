New urgent care clinic opens in Amory

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) -- Priority Family & Urgent Care in North Amory held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate its opening.
The new clinic is now open seven days a week. It is the only after hours clinic in Amory to offer Medicaid support.
Family nurse practitioners Brooke Hildreth and Bailey Herring will be working with their staff to provide health services to the people of Amory ranging from diabetes care to flu & COVID.
Hildreth is also the co-owner of the clinic and she says the ribbon cutting ceremony was an exciting and emotional moment.
"We have been here every night, every weekend," says Hildreth. "And so seeing the doors open, seeing the community come out and support us, it's just a really emotional day, a really fun day."