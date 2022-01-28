New Tupelo fire station almost completed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Tupelo is proud to have a new fire station in coming weeks.
Interim Fire Chief Jimmy Avery said the current Tupelo Fire Station #2 is over 50 years old. Over the years, the building has had its share of issues.
"We need another station. Our infrastructure is falling apart and all that," said Avery. "The city is probably going to put it up for sale once we get moved out."
Workers started building the new station in March 2021. The project costs nearly two million dollars to build and will be a little bigger than the current station.
"It's been a smooth process," he said. "We have run into some supply chain issues with not being able to get some parts and pieces. That's why we're at 95 percent, but in the next few weeks we should have all our stuff in to be able to complete it."
Chief Avery said the building is almost finished.