New trial date set for Tupelo city councilwoman

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- A new trial date has been set for Tupelo City Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Charles Penson.
The new date is August 14, 2023.
Davis and Penson are accused of violating state election laws and will be tried at the same time.
A Lee County grand jury indicted Davis and Penson on misdemeanor charges that they are accused of asking for money to raffle off as a way to encourage people to vote in the June 8, 2021, city election.
Davis was not up for re-election at the time.
Tupelo attorney Jim Waide represents Davis and Penson and maintains that they both are innocent.