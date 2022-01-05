New Thorn fire station toured on Wednesday

THORN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County community will soon have a new building for its local firefighters.
Leaders say the new fire station in Thorn is just months from opening. On Wednesday, local leaders toured the new facility.
They say phase two of the construction is finished and the next phase is about to begin.
Fire Chief Andy Harmon thanked the community for its support.
Anyone who is interested in donating to the new Thorn Volunteer Fire Department building can do so by calling Jackie at 662-628-0731.