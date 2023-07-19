 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

New state policy aims to keep high school players safe from heat

  • Updated
Pontotoc Football Summer Workout

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association is restricting schools from practicing when heat index values reach 105 degrees.

The decision has caused coaches to adjust training schedules and the intensity of workouts.

"We feel good about our conditioning as a team," Pontotoc head football coach Jeff Carter said. "[Assistant] Coach Turner really has a whole lot to do with that. He's a professional and he knows the ins and outs of the body."

Turner said, "What we like to do is kind of progressively build our time out here and the intensity. We're not gonna throw them [players] in the deep end right off the bat."

Both coaches are playing it safe with summer workouts by starting early in the morning and taking frequent water breaks.

They said the heat is not going to stop them from being ready to go when that first kickoff comes around in late August.

