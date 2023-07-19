New state policy aims to keep high school players safe from heat

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi High School Activities Association is restricting schools from practicing when heat index values reach 105 degrees.
The decision has caused coaches to adjust training schedules and the intensity of workouts.
"We feel good about our conditioning as a team," Pontotoc head football coach Jeff Carter said. "[Assistant] Coach Turner really has a whole lot to do with that. He's a professional and he knows the ins and outs of the body."
Turner said, "What we like to do is kind of progressively build our time out here and the intensity. We're not gonna throw them [players] in the deep end right off the bat."
Both coaches are playing it safe with summer workouts by starting early in the morning and taking frequent water breaks.
They said the heat is not going to stop them from being ready to go when that first kickoff comes around in late August.