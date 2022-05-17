New Starkville superintendent introduced at official press conference

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Board of Trustees for the Starkville Oktibbeha consolidated school district introduced incoming superintendent Dr. Tony McGee at a press conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
The conference started at 5:30 p.m. that evening upstairs in the Greensboro Center, located just past City Hall in Starkville.
Dr. Tony McGee made his first appearance as the new superintendent of the Starkville Okt. Consolidated School District, and said he was impressed by the Board of Trustees and its commitment to local students.
"We spent about two days going through that process of interviews, and during that time, they talked about their desire to make sure that every child gets a chance to reach his or her maximum potential," McGee said.
Dr. McGee has 14 years of superintendent experience, including stays with the Kosciusko School District and the Scott County School District.
A former Mississippi State and Southern Miss alumnus, Dr. McGee said it means just a little bit more to be back in Starkville, just a few miles from where he got his undergraduate and doctoral degrees.
"When I went to Mississippi State, in my student teaching, I was at Armstrong. So now, I'm back as the superintendent. It just comes full circle," McGee said. "It just shows you how important it is that we involve kids in that daily process, because there's gonna be a day that one of the students here at Starkville may be standing in my position, so, we want to make sure they have every opportunity to be successful."
The Board said it conducted an extensive search that included 38 applicants.
Those applications included 19 people from Mississippi, 3 from Florida, and even one student.