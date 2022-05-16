New Site graduate going to Harvard

NEW SITE, Miss. (WTVA) - New Site High School senior Marisa Gann is going to Harvard.
According to the Harvard Crimson, the school accepted 3.19% of applicants to its Class of 2026 making it the lowest rate in the school’s history. It also saw a record number of candidates apply for the second straight year.
When she received her acceptance letter, Gann knew her hard work had paid off. She said hard work should not be feared.
“Just because it seems unobtainable, does not mean it's unobtainable,” she advised. “You have just as much potential as everybody else.”
The valedictorian plans to major in biology in order to become a doctor.
She'll graduate from New Site on Thursday, May 19.