New sheriff's office and jail underway in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba County will soon have a new jail and sheriff's office.
Jail Administrator Malcolm Driskill said they have operated in the current jail for 75 years.
The old building has several issues from electric to plumbing and doesn't have enough room to house inmates.
"The current facility is absolutely worn out. We've been making due for years," said Driskill.
With this facility, they'll have new features including an infirmary, a nurse practitioner for the inmates and the 911 dispatch will be in the same building.
Sheriff Chris Dickinson said the facility will sit on 10 acres of land and will house 154 inmates. Together, both facilities will cost $11 million to build.
Driskill said they can help neighboring counties house inmates as needed.
"That's the problem in all law enforcement, all counties and cities is just not enough room for them and hopefully this will slack up and this will help the system."
Dickinson said the jail and sheriff's office should be ready by the end of March.
"Obviously we're happy about going into a building where everything works, plenty of room and it's safe," said Dickinson.