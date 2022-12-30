New Saltillo police chief to assume job at start of year

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo held a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning for new Police Chief Rusty Haynes.
His first official day is on Jan. 1.
Haynes spent 30 years with the Tupelo Police Department. He hopes to hire more police officers and purchase new equipment.
"I'm extremely honored and privileged for the mayor and city council to put their trust in me to accomplish this job and I'll do my absolute, dead-level best to do the best I can for this city," the new police chief said.
Mayor Copey Grantham said Haynes brings experience and professionalism.
“He's a great communicator with the public,” the mayor said. “So great things are going to be happening here in the city of Saltillo."
Outgoing Police Chief Dan McKinney is retiring on Dec. 31 after serving for 18 months.