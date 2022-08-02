 Skip to main content
New roadway to help parents at Mooreville school

  • Updated
New road next to Mooreville Elementary School

New road next to Mooreville Elementary School in Mooreville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 2, 2022.

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A new roadway will make it easier for parents to drop off their students in Mooreville.

The new roadway is next to Mooreville Elementary School.

The Lee County School District and Lee County Board of Supervisors partnered to build a new lane for car riders in an effort to reduce traffic congestion along County Road 1409.

Elementary Principal Meghan Cates said the road will provide a safe environment for students to be dropped off each morning and picked up each afternoon.

The road opens to the public on Thursday: the first day of classes.

