New road construction project underway in Itawamba County

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Travelers going through parts of Fulton will have to take a new route to work since the MDOT is conducting an improvement project. This is to help improve traffic flow and also eliminate accidents.
The road construction in the city will last a while.
Jamie McDonald who is the district construction engineer says they have many improvements that they are going to make, and one thing is adding a turn lane.
McDonalds says, " We will add a turn lane that will parallel uh the existing 25 and it will connect uh really from there to I-22 to the ramp and traffic will have basically a merge lane to move in and out of traffic."
Now that is just one of the many improvements and McDonald says they aim to get as much work done as possible while school is out.
Mcdonald tells me that the cost of this construction project is about six in a half million dollars.
He also says the expected date for this project to end spring 2024.