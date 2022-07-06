 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values above 110. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM Thursday to
midnight CDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

New residence hall ready at ICC

  Updated
  • 0
Itawamba Community College, ICC

Campus of Itawamba Community College (ICC) in Fulton, Mississippi. Source: ICC.

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new 246-bed residence hall at Itawamba Community College (ICC) will be ready when students return for the fall semester.

Magnolia Hall has three stories and is located across Main Street near Sheffield Hall, which is an existing dorm.

The 72,000-square-foot building will feature customizable wings that’ll separate male and female students.

“This residence hall will provide an opportunity for 246 additional students to experience the total college with on-campus housing,” ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said. “Even with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility, ICC still has a waiting list of more than 500 students for campus housing. We express our appreciation to those who played a role in the construction of this much-needed facility, especially to our Board of Trustees.”

The Fulton campus now features eight residence halls.

The college will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 14.

Note: The map above shows the general area where Magnolia Hall is located. Google has yet to update the map to show the new building.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

