New residence hall ready at ICC

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new 246-bed residence hall at Itawamba Community College (ICC) will be ready when students return for the fall semester.
Magnolia Hall has three stories and is located across Main Street near Sheffield Hall, which is an existing dorm.
The 72,000-square-foot building will feature customizable wings that’ll separate male and female students.
“This residence hall will provide an opportunity for 246 additional students to experience the total college with on-campus housing,” ICC President Dr. Jay Allen said. “Even with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility, ICC still has a waiting list of more than 500 students for campus housing. We express our appreciation to those who played a role in the construction of this much-needed facility, especially to our Board of Trustees.”
The Fulton campus now features eight residence halls.
The college will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 14.
Note: The map above shows the general area where Magnolia Hall is located. Google has yet to update the map to show the new building.