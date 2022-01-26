New program will help low-income Mississippians afford various water services

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A new water bill assistance program will provide financial assistance to low-income families.
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), a program from the Mississippi Department of Human Services, received $13-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help low-income families maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services through the end of September 2023.
The resource covers costs related to water bills, wastewater and sewer bills, storm-water fees, groundwater fees, reconnection fees, late fees, and water-related lien removal fees.
LIHWAP is available for anyone who needs assistance paying a current water bill, has past-due water bills, has had their service terminated, or has received a notice that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old or an emancipated minor.
If you qualify for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, you'll also be eligible for the LIHWAP.
Your household income must be below 60% of the state median to qualify for those programs.
Applicants can access eligibility through their local Community Action Agency or they can submit a Pre-Application through the Common Web Portal.
There is no cap on the number of times a recipient may utilize the program and if eligible, a family can be served more than once on a case-by-case basis.
To determine the amount of assistance you are eligible to receive, you'll need to complete the full application.
Individuals without access to a computer may call the Community Action Agency (CAA) or Human Resource Agency (HRA). You can find the agency closest to you by clicking here.
For more information and to apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (if you qualify, you'll be eligible for both Energy Assistance and Water Assistance), click here.