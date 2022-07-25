 Skip to main content
New Pontotoc bookstore is 100% female-owned

  Updated
  • 0

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business.

Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street.

The company is 100% female-owned.

The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams.

“It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It does make us a little bit nervous, but we have had a really great reception our first two weeks."

They wanted to create a welcoming, indie-feeling space to their local community.

“We want to create a space where people can come and not worry about what’s on Facebook or the “highlight reel,” co-owner Alissa Harris said. "We want people to enjoy now and here."

The shop features 20 local artists, new and used books, board games, gifts and more.

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

