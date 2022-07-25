New Pontotoc bookstore is 100% female-owned

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The indie bookstore trend is continuing with a new, local business.
Bookends recently opened in Pontotoc along Main Street.
The company is 100% female-owned.
The struggling economy did not stop four women from chasing their dreams.
“It is a little scary," co-owner Arlissa Whisenant said. "It does make us a little bit nervous, but we have had a really great reception our first two weeks."
They wanted to create a welcoming, indie-feeling space to their local community.
“We want to create a space where people can come and not worry about what’s on Facebook or the “highlight reel,” co-owner Alissa Harris said. "We want people to enjoy now and here."
The shop features 20 local artists, new and used books, board games, gifts and more.