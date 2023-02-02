 Skip to main content
New police station under construction in Booneville

BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Booneville is investing $2.5 million dollars on a new police department located on Old Hwy 45.

The current police department is rented by the city of Booneville. The new building, which used to be a Fred's pharmacy, is owned by the city.

The new department will include a courtroom that doubles as a board meeting room.

Construction will be done in three phases. The first phase will be complete in eight months. The police department will make the transition then.

