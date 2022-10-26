New package store ordinance in Eupora allows liquor sales

EUPORA, MS (WTVA) -- The Eupora Board of Alermen passed a Package Store Ordiance on October 3rd. This means stores that sell liquor will be opening in town in the near future.
The ordinance was met with overwhelming support from business owners. Mayor Blake McMullan says this will help the town's economic growth.
"This just shows investors and developers that we're progressive, we're moving forward, we're current with the times," says McMullan. "We just hope to see the benefits in development."
The city passed a similar ordinance allowing the sale of beer and light wine in November of 2020. The new package store ordinance gained footing after seeing the positive impact from beer and wine sales from the last two years.
"We think this package store ordinance is going to be another way that we can kind of provide things that people are wanting and asking for," says Public Works Director Odie Avery. "The citizens has overwhelmingly said this is something that they want to see."
The new ordinance takes effect starting November 4th. Business owners say they are making plans to open package stores in the city.